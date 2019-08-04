By the numbers: Data breaches and your risk

This Monday, July 22, 2019, photo shows Capital One mailing in North Andover, Mass. Capital One says a hacker got access to the personal information of over 100 million individuals applying for credit. The McLean, Virginia-based bank said Monday, July 29, 2019, it found out about the vulnerability in its system July 19 and immediately sought help from law enforcement to catch the perpetrator. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Capital One has announced the discovery of a data breach by an external security researcher, releasing details in a press release Monday,

According to Capital One, that data includes approximately 120,000 Social Security Numbers and approximately 77,000 bank account numbers. Most of the stolen data came from small businesses that applied for the company’s credit card from 2005 through 2019.

This most recent data breach is just the latest in what has been going on since the early 1970s, when the first computer virus, named “The Creeper,” was discovered.

Last year, the United States saw 1,244 data breaches in and had 446.5 million exposed records. The Pew Research Center found that more than half of American citizens have been victims of data breaches in recent years.

The research also found that 69 percent of adults didn’t worry about how secure their online password was – even if they had previously experienced a data breach.