Businesses, attractions in Tampa Bay offer deals for Veterans Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Veterans Day is Wednesday and various businesses and attractions across the Tampa Bay area are offering deals on the day and throughout the week to honor veterans.

8 On Your Side has compiled a list of deals for veterans. If you know or a deal or discount not seen below, please email online@wfla.com!

Clearwater Marine Aquarium

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium is offering free appreciation admission for veterans from Monday through Nov. 15. Reservations must be made in advance due to coronavirus restrictions.

Florida Aquarium

According to the aquarium, all veteran, retired, active-duty, retired, drilling reservist or National Guardsman who visit the aquarium through Veterans Day will receive two complimentary general admission tickets. Additional guests will receive a 50% off discount on general admission tickets. Identification must be presented.

Busch Gardens

Busch Gardens offers any U.S. active duty military, activated or drilling reservist or National Guardsman to one complimentary admission per year, with active military ID. Four free tickets are offered for a service member and three direct dependents. More information about the program can be found here. This offer stands for SeaWorld Orlando as well.

Legoland

Legoland Florida offers free admission to active duty US military. An active military ID is required at any ticket window. There are no restrictions or blockout dates. The offer is also not available online.

Veterans, non-active military and military families can contact their local ITT office on base for discounted tickets. They can save 25% with verified military service. A total of 10% can be saved at the ticket window on 1 and 2 day tickets.

Dali Museum

The Dali Museum tweeted on Monday it will be offered free admission to veterans and active duty military members on Veterans Day.

United Skate

United Skate in Tampa is offering Veterans Day skating for military families from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The business is offering free admission for active or retired military and up to four family members when military identification is shown at the box office.

Caddy’s Gulfport

Caddy’s Gulfport is offering those who serve and those who have served on Veteran’s Day by offering a free plate of BBQ for veterans and active military from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Sparkman Wharf

Guests to Sparkman Wharf with active military ID can enjoy the following discounts:

Joyful Notion — 10% off

Gallito Taqueria – 15% off

Jotoro – 10% off

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams – 10% off

Flock and Stock – Free fries with any burger or chicken sandwich

Fermented Reality Biergarten — 20% off

Naked Farmer – 10% off

Modern Paws – 5% off

The Main Ingredient – 5% off

Blind Tiger – 15% off

The Corners – 20% off

Glazer Children’s Museum

The Glazer’s Children’s Museum is offering free admission for veterans and active military.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: