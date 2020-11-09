Businesses, attractions in Tampa Bay offer deals for Veterans Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Veterans Day is Wednesday and various businesses and attractions across the Tampa Bay area are offering deals on the day and throughout the week to honor veterans.
8 On Your Side has compiled a list of deals for veterans. If you know or a deal or discount not seen below, please email online@wfla.com!
Clearwater Marine Aquarium
The Clearwater Marine Aquarium is offering free appreciation admission for veterans from Monday through Nov. 15. Reservations must be made in advance due to coronavirus restrictions.
Florida Aquarium
According to the aquarium, all veteran, retired, active-duty, retired, drilling reservist or National Guardsman who visit the aquarium through Veterans Day will receive two complimentary general admission tickets. Additional guests will receive a 50% off discount on general admission tickets. Identification must be presented.
Busch Gardens
Busch Gardens offers any U.S. active duty military, activated or drilling reservist or National Guardsman to one complimentary admission per year, with active military ID. Four free tickets are offered for a service member and three direct dependents. More information about the program can be found here. This offer stands for SeaWorld Orlando as well.
Legoland
Legoland Florida offers free admission to active duty US military. An active military ID is required at any ticket window. There are no restrictions or blockout dates. The offer is also not available online.
Veterans, non-active military and military families can contact their local ITT office on base for discounted tickets. They can save 25% with verified military service. A total of 10% can be saved at the ticket window on 1 and 2 day tickets.
Dali Museum
The Dali Museum tweeted on Monday it will be offered free admission to veterans and active duty military members on Veterans Day.
United Skate
United Skate in Tampa is offering Veterans Day skating for military families from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The business is offering free admission for active or retired military and up to four family members when military identification is shown at the box office.
Caddy’s Gulfport
Caddy’s Gulfport is offering those who serve and those who have served on Veteran’s Day by offering a free plate of BBQ for veterans and active military from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Sparkman Wharf
Guests to Sparkman Wharf with active military ID can enjoy the following discounts:
- Joyful Notion — 10% off
- Gallito Taqueria – 15% off
- Jotoro – 10% off
- Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams – 10% off
- Flock and Stock – Free fries with any burger or chicken sandwich
- Fermented Reality Biergarten — 20% off
- Naked Farmer – 10% off
- Modern Paws – 5% off
- The Main Ingredient – 5% off
- Blind Tiger – 15% off
- The Corners – 20% off
Glazer Children’s Museum
The Glazer’s Children’s Museum is offering free admission for veterans and active military.
