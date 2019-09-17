Busch Gardens Tampa Bay unveils new haunted house for Howl-O-Scream 2019

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – One of the scariest Halloween events in the Tampa Bay area is adding all-new frights this year.

Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is celebrating “20 Years of Fear” in 2019. To help celebrate the occasion, Busch Gardens is adding a brand new haunted house to its creepy lineup.

“The Residence” warns that “not all is that it appears to be” and invites guests to “discover the domestic demons” within a suburban home.

“Enter the pristine home of the picture-perfect suburban Clark family, but beware of unseen horrors,” the online description says. “Once you’re invited in, you may never make your way out. Don’t let yourself become the next sacrifice in their sinister devotion.”

8 On Your Side’s Sarafina Brooks is getting an exclusive sneak peek at the new haunted house on Tuesday night. She’ll give you a behind-the-scenes look on Facebook and have more details here on WFLA.com.

Howl-O-Scream begins this Friday, Sept. 20. It runs select nights through Nov. 2. Tickets are available now online.

LATEST POSTS: