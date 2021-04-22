Busch Gardens Tampa Bay to offer safe, fun-filled weekends for families

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced Thursday it will be offering safe, springtime fun for families through themed weekend events at Sesame Street Safari of Fun called Kids’ Weekends.

Guests will be able to take part in safe family fun with modified safety measures in place, including:

Open-air activities with plenty of space for physical distancing in the Sesame Street Safari of Fun play area plus even more room to explore and play with special activities on the Festival Field

Protective face coverings required for all guests age 2 and older

Enhanced cleaning and sanitation of surfaces and ample availability of hand sanitizer

Individually distributed, single-use supplies for crafts, scavenger hunts, and more

The fun-filled weekends will go from May 1 to May 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Some of the safe, springtime activities include:

Sunny Days Mural: Artists big and small will have the opportunity to share the masterpieces they create in the craft tent at the all-new kid-friendly art display on the Festival Field.

Sesame Street Photo Opportunities: Enjoy physically distanced photo opportunities with the Sesame Street gang at 1-2-3 Smile with Me. Plus, don’t miss the all-new Cookie Monster’s Foodie Truck selfie spot on the Festival Field

Springtacular Maze: Families can enjoy springtime fun with each twist and turn of the flower-filled path on the Festival Field

Furry Friends Dance Party: Guests can move and groove with everyone’s favorite Sesame Street friends during this physically distanced interactive dance party in the Sesame Street Pavilion

Special visits with Busch Gardens’ animals: From fur and feathers to scales and shells, exciting animal visitors will be stopping by for unique moments of learning and discovery on the Festival Field

Families can also take part in daily storytimes and outdoor, live performances at the Sunny Days Theater.

Below are themes for each of the included weekends:

Rubber Duckie Weekend, May 1 & 2: Help Ernie reunite with his bath time buddy, Rubber Duckie, in an outdoor scavenger hunt and collect a special prize. Bert and Ernie will also make special appearances at dance parties and the 1-2-3 Smile with Me photo location.

Help Ernie reunite with his bath time buddy, Rubber Duckie, in an outdoor scavenger hunt and collect a special prize. Bert and Ernie will also make special appearances at dance parties and the 1-2-3 Smile with Me photo location. Cookie Monster Weekend, May 8 & 9: C is for cookie! Search for Cookie Monster’s favorite treat during this fun-filled weekend, where kids can also decorate a wearable cookie crown craft. Don’t forget to take a selfie by Cookie Monster’s Foodie Truck!

C is for cookie! Search for Cookie Monster’s favorite treat during this fun-filled weekend, where kids can also decorate a wearable cookie crown craft. Don’t forget to take a selfie by Cookie Monster’s Foodie Truck! Elmo Weekend, May 15 & 16: Kids will have a blast helping Elmo and Dorothy find their fish friends throughout the Sesame Street Safari of Fun. Families can also sing and dance along with Elmo at the Sesame Street Pavilion.

Kids will have a blast helping Elmo and Dorothy find their fish friends throughout the Sesame Street Safari of Fun. Families can also sing and dance along with Elmo at the Sesame Street Pavilion. Everyday Heroes Weekend, May 22 & 23: Celebrate everyday heroes during the event’s final weekend. Guests will have a chance to join the Everyday Heroes Club by earning special badges for Bravery, Helping, Manners, and more! Police officers, firefighters, and other local heroes will be honored during this community celebration, which will feature special guests and emergency vehicles for this weekend only!

For more details on the safety measures Busch Gardens has implemented, please visit buschgardens.com/tampa/safety.