Busch Gardens releases Howl-O-Scream dates

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Busch Gardens is going on 20 years of fear. Howl-O-Scream is back again to bring more terrifying houses and bring fear to another level in Tampa Bay.
There will be 22 scare-filled nights of Howl-O-Scream this year.
Here is a list of the dates for 2019:
September
- 20, 21, 27, 28
October
- 4-6, 10-13, 17-20, 24-27, 31
November
- 1-2
And even though it’s only July, Busch Gardens is giving residents an early Halloween treat.
They are currently offering Howl-O-Scream 2019 tickets up to 75 percent off for a limited time. Prices start at $25. That will give you access to all of the haunted houses and the parks most popular rides.
The offer ends July 21.
For more details on Howl-O-Scream or ticket deals for the haunted event, visit Busch Gardens’ website.