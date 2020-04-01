Busch Gardens offers free animal, nature learning resources to teachers, families

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As a way to help teachers and families during this troubling time, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will be offering virtual resources for grades K-12 on the world of animals and nature.

Parents, teachers and students can explore hands-on creative resources such as “Saving a Species” video series and animal info books.





Busch Gardens hopes these distance learning resources can help provide the opportunity to explore, discover and have fun.

Materials can be accessed at SeaWorld.org or through the Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Education portal.

LATEST STORIES: