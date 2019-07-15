Busch Gardens offering half-off tickets for first responders

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is offering first responders and their guests half-price admission for the rest of the month.

The 2019 First Responders Salute deal was announced Monday. A spokesperson for the park says first responders and three guests will get 50 percent off entry to the theme park now through July 31.

“We have always taken immense pride in honoring those who dedicate themselves to helping others,” SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment CEO Gus Antorcha said in a statement. “This summer, we’re especially excited to welcome first respondents and their families or friends to parks across the country as they make lifelong memories on our newest attractions. Offering first responders discounted entry is a simple way for us to show just how grateful we are.”

The discounted tickets can be purchased through July 31. Admission can be redeemed until Aug. 18. Fire rescue responders, EMT/EMS employees, law enforcement officers and 911 dispatchers are all eligible to purchase the discount tickets.

You can purchase the discount tickets online using your First Responders ID. The offer is not available at the front gate.

Military members also have access to special pricing and promotions at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.