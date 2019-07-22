Busch Gardens offering discounted Howl-O-Scream tickets

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Busch Gardens is going on 20 years of fear. Howl-O-Scream is back again to bring more terrifying houses and bring fear to another level in Tampa Bay.
And even though it’s only July, Busch Gardens is giving residents an early Halloween treat.
They are currently offering Howl-O-Scream 2019 tickets up to 75 percent off. Prices start at $25. That will give you access to all of the haunted houses and the parks most popular rides.
The offer ends tonight.
There will be 22 scare-filled nights of Howl-O-Scream this year.
Here is a list of the dates for 2019:
September
- 20, 21, 27, 28
October
- 4-6, 10-13, 17-20, 24-27, 31
November
- 1-2
For more details on Howl-O-Scream or ticket deals for the haunted event, visit Busch Gardens’ website.