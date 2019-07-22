Busch Gardens offering discounted Howl-O-Scream tickets

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Busch Gardens is going on 20 years of fear. Howl-O-Scream is back again to bring more terrifying houses and bring fear to another level in Tampa Bay.

it all started 20 years ago… pic.twitter.com/kKRDCMIW2q — Howl-O-Scream (@howloscream) July 10, 2019

And even though it’s only July, Busch Gardens is giving residents an early Halloween treat.

They are currently offering Howl-O-Scream 2019 tickets up to 75 percent off. Prices start at $25. That will give you access to all of the haunted houses and the parks most popular rides.

The offer ends tonight.

There will be 22 scare-filled nights of Howl-O-Scream this year.

Here is a list of the dates for 2019:

September

20, 21, 27, 28

October

4-6, 10-13, 17-20, 24-27, 31

November

1-2

For more details on Howl-O-Scream or ticket deals for the haunted event, visit Busch Gardens’ website.