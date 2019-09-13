Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream, OneBlood team up for blood donation

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream is team up with OneBlood as part of an ongoing effort to support the community and to help save lives in Tampa Bay.

Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream and OneBlood’s Big Red Buses will be at the following locations throughout Tampa Bay:

  • Sept. 14 at Brandon AMC Theaters, 2496 W Brandon Blvd, Brandon, FL 33511 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Sept. 16 at University of Tampa campus from 9 a.m. to noon
  • Sept. 17 at University of Tampa campus from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Sept. 27 at Studio Movie Grill, 11201 Park Blvd N, Seminole, FL,33772 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

You will have the opportunity to spin the prize wheel for exclusive gifts and upgrades, such as Front Line Fear Pass and a reservation for Fright Feast.

Additional times are available and appointments can be made at each location. Walk-ins are welcome.

For more information on the donation event, please visit www.oneblood.org/howloscream.

