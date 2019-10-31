Busch Gardens hiring 200 workers for holiday season

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Are you looking for a little extra cash this holiday season?
Busch Gardens wants to hire 200 part and full-time workers, including food service attendants, park operation hosts, sales clerks and cooks.
The park offers employees free admission, discounts, paid training, tuition reimbursement, and a 401k plan.
For more information and to apply, visit Buschgardensjobs.com.
