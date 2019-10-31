Busch Gardens hiring 200 workers for holiday season

TAMPA, FL – JULY 12: People ride a roller coaster at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay on July 12, 2012 in Tampa, Florida. The park is expecting more business during the 2012 Republican National Convention, being held at the Tampa Bay Times Forum building August 27-30. Republicans are expected to officially nominate former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney as their pick to run against President Barack Obama in the November general election. The city will play host to 2,286 delegates and 2,125 alternate delegates from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and five territories as well as scores of journalists, guests and protesters. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Are you looking for a little extra cash this holiday season?

Busch Gardens wants to hire 200 part and full-time workers, including food service attendants, park operation hosts, sales clerks and cooks.

The park offers employees free admission, discounts, paid training, tuition reimbursement, and a 401k plan.

For more information and to apply, visit Buschgardensjobs.com.

