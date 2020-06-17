Busch Gardens, Florida Aquarium nominated for USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards

TAMPA, FL – JULY 12: People ride a roller coaster at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay on July 12, 2012 in Tampa, Florida. The park is expecting more business during the 2012 Republican National Convention, being held at the Tampa Bay Times Forum building August 27-30. Republicans are expected to officially nominate former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney as their pick to run against President Barack Obama in the November general election. The city will play host to 2,286 delegates and 2,125 alternate delegates from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and five territories as well as scores of journalists, guests and protesters. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Readers of 10Best, a travel website published by USA TODAY, have nominated Busch Gardens and the Florida Aquarium as contenders for best safari park and best aquarium.

“While Busch Gardens is most famously known as an amusement park filled with thrill rides, the Tampa location is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and offers abundant animal encounters as well,” says Readers of 10Best. “Visitors can board an open-air touring vehicle on a Serengeti Safari, where it’s possible to spot giraffes, zebras, ostriches and other African animals living in wide open spaces. A nighttime version of the experience, available after the park closes, offers a glimpse of the savanna after dark.”

With its 8,000 plants and animals, the website considers the Florida Aquarium to be one of the top aquariums in the South.

“The Florida Wetlands Trail highlights regional life in a recreated mangrove forest, while the Journey to Madagascar takes visitors across the globe to observe a host of interesting animals – ring-tailed lemurs, hissing cockroaches and colorful chameleons. At Stingray Beach, visitors are invited to touch stingrays and sharks,” says Readers of 10Best.

The public has until Monday, July 6 to vote for their favorite park.

To vote for best aquarium, click here. For best safari park, click here.

