Busch Gardens: Bala the Bengal tiger dies at 13

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has announced the death of a 13-year-old Bengal tiger.

The big cat, who was named Bala, was a major attraction at Jungala, the park’s four-acre jungle setting.

“We are saddened to share the loss of Bala, a 13-year old Bengal tiger,” the park wrote in a statement posted on Facebook. “Known for her unique coloring, Bala was loved by her care team and the guests who visited Jungala. She will be dearly missed.”

Bala arrived at the park in 2007 with her brother Bhutan, and was loved by those who visited the park.

“She was such a beautiful sight to see. RIP,” one Facebook user wrote in response to the park’s post.

“We had the honor of seeing Bala on our visit to Busch Gardens. She was so beautiful,” another visitor said.

Bala’s official cause of death was not disclosed, but Bengal tigers typically live 8 to 10 years in the wild and can live as long as 20 years in captivity, according to National Geographic.

