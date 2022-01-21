Busch Gardens announces Iron Gwazi opening date

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Busch Gardens is ready to open the long-awaited Iron Gwazi, the fastest and steepest hybrid rollercoaster in the world.

According to a press release, the new ride will officially open on March 11, but passholders can enjoy exclusive rides on select dates starting Feb. 11.

The park’s 10th thrill ride was designed and built by Rocky Mountain Construction. It’s wood and steel hybrid design features a 91-degree drop and three inversions. It reaches top speeds of 76 miles per hour.

“The incredible anticipation for Iron Gwazi is shared by both our guests and Ambassadors, and we are beyond excited to open this amazing coaster,” said Neal Thurman, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Park President. “Iron Gwazi diversifies our thrill ride portfolio and is an impressive addition to the Tampa skyline. Combining classic elements of a wooden coaster with a smooth, steel track will provide thrill seekers with an unforgettable experience.”

In addition to Iron Gwazi, two new slides, Rapids Racer and Wahoo Remix, will open this spring at Adventure Island.

For tickets and information on exclusive Pass Member previews, visit buschgardens.com/tampa.