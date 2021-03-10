Busch Gardens announces debut of 2-month-old baby giraffe

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The next time you’re at Busch Gardens, see if you can “spot” the park’s newest addition.

Busch Gardens announced Wednesday that Cedora, a 2-month-old female giraffe calf, has made her debut on the park’s 65-acre Serengeti plain.

After spending some time bonding with her mother, Celina, Cedora is starting to become familiar with the rest of Busch Gardens’ giraffe herd, including Beacon, a male giraffe calf born last summer.

Guests can get a special look at the giraffes on board the Serengeti Express train or by booking a Serengeti Safari, which includes the opportunity to hand-feed one of the animals.

Reticulated giraffes are an endangered species with only about 15,000 remaining in their naturally occurring environment, according to Busch Gardens. Wild populations have declined by more than 50 percent in the last thirty years due to habitat loss and hunting.

The new calf is the latest success story regarding Busch Gardens’ participation in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan. The mission of the SSP is to cooperatively manage specific species populations within AZA-accredited facilities.