Busch Gardens, Adventure Island to reopen June 11

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After nearly three months of coronavirus closures, Busch Gardens and Adventure Island are ready to reopen.

The parks will start welcoming visitors on June 11, the same day as Sea World, a week later than Universal Studios and about a month earlier than Disney World, according to a calendar on Busch Garden’s website.

The parks were closed in mid-March to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

New safety measures will be in place at both parks. Both will require employees to undergo temperature checks before clocking in. At Busch Gardens, guests are required to wear a mask. At Adventure Island, face coverings are required in some designated areas, but they are banned in the water.

Busch Gardens and Adventure Island are operating on limited hours, Thursday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., until the end of August, according to the park’s calendar.

