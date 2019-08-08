Burglar caught himself in the act disabling security camera at Tampa store

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A burglar was caught on video trying to disable a security camera at a food store where he stole a cash register, police said.

The break-in happened at an undisclosed business in Tampa on Monday morning.

Police said the man in question damaged multiple surveillance cameras at the business. He is seen up close on surveillance video attempting to disable one of the cameras.

It’s unclear exactly how much money he stole.

Anyone who can identify the man is being asked to call police at 813-231-6130. You can also contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800.873.TIPS and be eligible for a cash reward.

