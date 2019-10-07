Budweiser semi crashes into tree branches in Sarasota, shuts down road

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota Police Department closed down a street in Sarasota after a Budweiser semi-truck crashed into tree branches.
The incident happened on Osprey Avenue at 4th Street.
The police department said it is keeping the road closed until Public Works comes in and cuts the tree.
