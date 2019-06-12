Bucs uniform ranked as one of the worst in NFL

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sporting News has released its ranking of the NFL’s best and worst uniform looks in the league for 2019. Unfortunately, only six teams ranked worse than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to Tadd Haislop with Sporting News, the rankings took into account the entire wardrobe for each team, which includes all home and away combinations, plus Color-Rush and throwback uniforms.

Haislop’s biggest complaint of the Bucs uniform is the number font.

“The number font… tries to be pirate-scratch styled but instead comes off looking like a Casio digital clock,” he said.

On the other hand, he gives the Bucs credit for one of the best helmet designs in the league.

Below is the full criticism from SportingNews.com:

These uniforms are bad, but at least they’re unique. The Bucs have some of the best helmets in the NFL, with the chrome face masks looking great against the pewter helmets and red logo. The biggest problem with Tampa Bay’s look is the number font, which tries to be pirate-scratch styled but instead comes off looking like a Casio digital clock. The team also needs to do one of two things with the creamsicle: Either lose it from the color scheme completely, or go all-in with new creamsicle uniforms. While the Bucs’ all-red Color Rush uniforms are not great, they are a step in the right direction in terms of simplicity. Picture those threads with a better number font, and Tampa would have a solid look.

Sporting News did give the Bucs credit, however, for their throwback uniforms.



The old orange-and-white Creamsicle threads ranked #1 in its list of the best old-school unis.



“These uniforms have been associated with losing, but they are the most unique throwbacks in the NFL,” the Sporting News’ Bill Bender wrote Wednesday. “We understand the irony.”