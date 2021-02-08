Bucs set 11 records in dominating Super Bowl victory

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette, right, celebrates with teammate Tom Brady after scoring on a 27-yard touchdown run during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers set 11 Super Bowl records and tied nine others in their rout of the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday.

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady is singlehandedly responsible for eight of the 11 records set at Super Bowl LV.

Most Super Bowl games – 10

Most Super Bowl wins – 7

Oldest player in a Super Bowl – 43

Most pass attempts in Super Bowl career – 421

Most passes completed in Super Bowl career – 277

Most passing yards in Super Bowl career – 3,039

Most touchdown passes in Super Bowl career – 21

Most touchdowns in QB-receiver tandem in Super Bowl career – 5, Tom Brady – Rob Gronkowski

With Brady’s 10 Super Bowl appearances likely to never be matched, his career records at the Big Game are sure to stand the test of time.

The three other records set are less personal achievements and more happenstance.

Oldest winning head coach – Bruce Arians, 68

Most first downs by penalty – 6

Most first downs by penalties by both teams – 9

There were nine other records tied in this Super Bowl, most of them a result of the impressive performance by the Bucs defense.