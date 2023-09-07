TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers run on Dunkin’, and soon their fans will too! In honor of football season returning, the Bucs and beloved coffee chain teamed up for an all-new free coffee offer.

Every Monday from now until Dec. 18, Dunkin’ Rewards members can receive a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase at participating Dunkin’ locations throughout the Tampa Bay area.

Additionally, fans can showcase their Bucs pride with the return of the fan-favorite “Raise theFlags Donut” – featuring team white icing and topped with red sprinkles.

Fans who attend home games at Raymond James Stadium can also enjoy free beverage samples, gift cards, and Dunkin’ branded merchandise from the Dunkin’ Community Cruiser!

“Buccaneers football is back and Dunkin’ is excited to offer fans a sweet treat to get fueled up for the season,” said Erica Roomy, Field Marketing Manager, at Dunkin’. “The Bucs are a staple in Tampa Bay, we are proud to continue our partnership with the team and to help fans Raise the Flags with this Donut!”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will kick off their regular season in Minnesota against the Vikings on Sunday. The game is set for 1 p.m. ET.