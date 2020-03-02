Brooks and Dunn to perform in May in Tampa

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ronnie Dunn, left, and Kix Brooks of Brooks & Dunn arrive at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Brooks and Dunn are set to make a pitstop in Tampa as part of their REBOOT 2020 tour.

The musical duo, Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn, will be performing on May 29 at 7 p.m. at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre.

Travis Tritt and Tucker Beathard will be a special guest at the concert.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m.

For more information visit, Live Nation’s website.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Tampa Bay man, woman 'presumptively' test positive for coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay man, woman 'presumptively' test positive for coronavirus"

Hillsborough Co. woman tests positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough Co. woman tests positive for COVID-19"

Manatee Co. man tests positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Manatee Co. man tests positive for COVID-19"

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Chief Dennis Jones regarding his crews possibly being exposed to COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Chief Dennis Jones regarding his crews possibly being exposed to COVID-19"

Brandon Ballet has annual Princess Tea Party for little ballerinas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brandon Ballet has annual Princess Tea Party for little ballerinas"

CSX closes St Pete road for emergency repairs

Thumbnail for the video titled "CSX closes St Pete road for emergency repairs"

Wendy's officially joins breakfast game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wendy's officially joins breakfast game"

Monday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Midday Weather Update"

Officials respond to 2 presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials respond to 2 presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Florida"

2 people ‘presumptively tested positive’ for coronavirus in Manatee, Hillsborough Co.

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 people ‘presumptively tested positive’ for coronavirus in Manatee, Hillsborough Co."

31-year sheriff’s office employee arrested, fired after DUI in Oldsmar, deputies say

Thumbnail for the video titled "31-year sheriff’s office employee arrested, fired after DUI in Oldsmar, deputies say"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss