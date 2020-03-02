Brooks and Dunn to perform in May in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Brooks and Dunn are set to make a pitstop in Tampa as part of their REBOOT 2020 tour.
The musical duo, Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn, will be performing on May 29 at 7 p.m. at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre.
Travis Tritt and Tucker Beathard will be a special guest at the concert.
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m.
For more information visit, Live Nation’s website.
