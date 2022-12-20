TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police have shut down the street in front of Tampa’s tallest building after one of the tower’s windows broke Tuesday morning.

Police blocked off the southbound lanes of Ashley Drive between Jackson Street and Whiting Street to prevent falling glass from hitting people below the 100 North Tampa building.

Police said shards of glass have already fallen onto the roadway and into MacDill Park.

Drivers and pedestrians are being asked to stay away from the building.

Standing at 579 feet, the 42-floor structure, formerly known as the Regions Building, is Tampa’s tallest tower and the tallest building along Florida’s Gulf Coast. It’s the 28th tallest structure in all of Florida.