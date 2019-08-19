Broadway show single tickets on sale for RP Funding Center in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Single tickets for all 2019-2020 RP Funding Center Broadway shows go on sale Monday.

The tickets will go on sale starting at 9:30 a.m. and range from $59 to $83.

Here is a list of the 2019-2020 Broadway series schedule for the RP Funding Center:

Dec. 23 at 7:30 p.m.: Beautiful – The Carole King Musical

Jan. 6 at 7:30 p.m.: A Bronx Tale

Jan. 23 at 7:30 p.m.: Waitress – The Musical

Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m.: Jersey Boys

Mar. 11 at 7:30 p.m.: An American in Paris

For more information on ticket sales, please visit the RP Funding Center Box Office’s website.