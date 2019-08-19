Live Now
Broadway show single tickets on sale for RP Funding Center in Lakeland

(AP Photo/Charles Sykes)

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Single tickets for all 2019-2020 RP Funding Center Broadway shows go on sale Monday.

The tickets will go on sale starting at 9:30 a.m. and range from $59 to $83.

Here is a list of the 2019-2020 Broadway series schedule for the RP Funding Center:

  • Dec. 23 at 7:30 p.m.: Beautiful – The Carole King Musical
  • Jan. 6 at 7:30 p.m.: A Bronx Tale
  • Jan. 23 at 7:30 p.m.: Waitress – The Musical
  • Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m.: Jersey Boys
  • Mar. 11 at 7:30 p.m.: An American in Paris

For more information on ticket sales, please visit the RP Funding Center Box Office’s website.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

