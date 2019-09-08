Bring your own container: Zero-waste store for personal care products opens in Seminole Heights

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you’re looking to eliminate more single-use plastics from your life other than plastic bags and plastic straws, Lufka Refillables in Seminole Heights can help.

The store was co-founded by husband and wife Kelly Spangler and Parosh Hawaii.

The concept for their brand actually came from a type of washcloth.

“So the Lufka Refillables Store was all a big dream and a big concept that came from this amazing washcloth. [It’s] called a Lufka, so that’s the name of our company and it actually means ‘washcloth’ in Kurdish,” Spangler told 8 On Your Side.

Lufkas are made from 100 percent Babylonian willow tree branch fibers. According to the store’s Facebook page, the willow bark fibers will “naturally unclog pores to enhance the body’s ability to detoxify itself.”

Spangler lived overseas for 10 years and said she was appalled by the amount of single-use plastics in the lives of Americans when she returned to the states.

“I noticed all the plastic, all those plastic poofy bath sponges that’s in everyone’s bathroom. And I was like ‘oh my god, people in America need to learn about Lufkas and learn about buying things that are biodegradable, things that are not only good for our bodies but also good for the environment,’” she said.

Lufka Refillables provides alternatives for people in Tampa. The store sells everything from metal straws to refillable toothpaste containers.

Those who visit the store can also create their own face masks and salt scrubs with all-natural ingredients.

“We think about beauty products and personal care products like food. So even though we’re not ingesting it inside of us, we’re still getting all of those ingredients inside of us,” Spangler explained. “So it’s important not only to buy sustainable products but products that you are assured that when they go down the drain, it’s also going to be good for the environment.”

Spangler said the store will offer DIY classes at night for those interested in creating their own products with the store’s ingredients.

“Basically, when you come here, it’s all about simplicity. We teach people to mix all their own ingredients and making like, a face mask, for example, it’s not difficult at all,” said Hawaii.

“It’s all about reusing and refilling and learning, also. It’s very simple. It’s not difficult. Everybody can do it.”