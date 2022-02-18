Bridal show, Batmobile, BBQ festival take to Tampa Bay area this weekend

Hundreds of dresses will be on sale and all proceeds will benefit hospice patients in Pasco County.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Another busy Tampa Bay area weekend is on deck with a variety of things to do.

From items from the upcoming “The Batman” movie, to a bridal show and fine arts festivals, there is something for everyone of all interests this weekend.

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com.

Location: 4800 US-301, Tampa

The Florida State Fairgrounds will be home to a race this weekend at 7 a.m. Registration is $45, which includes a race medal and t-shirt, which will be mailed to participants after the event.

All proceeds from the Deep Fried Dash will benefit the Florida State Fair Foundation, with a mission of improving and supporting the fair’s agricultural, scientific and educational programs.

Location: 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa

Those excited for the upcoming “The Batman” movie will be excited to see the newly-designed Batmobile and other costumes used in the movie at Armature Works this weekend. Costumes used for Batman, Catwoman, Riddler and Penguin will be on site for fans to take photos with, including the Batmobile.

“We wanted the Batsuit and the Batmobile to look obviously like it was designed by one man, by Batman himself,” said producer Dylan Clark. “The suit is tactical, it’s military, it’s purpose-driven, it’s practical. It’s also iconic; Batman has his own emblem, his cowl, his cape. We chose a design that Bruce Wayne, at 30 years old, would have built.”

The costumes and props will be on display from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Location: 555 Ledwith Ave, Haines City

This year’s event at Lake Eva Park takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The annual Florida barbeque association (FBA) competition will feature professional and backyard teams from across the state, competing for $11,000 in cash prizes and tropishes.

There will be craft beer and cocktail tastings, a photo opportunity with Miss Budweiser, a kid zone with bounce houses, games, arts and crafts and more.

Competitors must be FBA members.

Location: 535 4th Avenue North, St. Petersburg

Brides and grooms across the Tampa Bay area can get some assistance in their wedding planning this weekend at the Coliseum in St. Petersburg from noon to 4 p.m.

Bridal professionals form the area will be on hand to help couples with their catering, photography and planning needs.

Tickets are $5 and parking is free.

Location: Multiple locations throughout St. Petersburg

Two thousand sailors in 215 sailboats will race this weekend in St. Petersburg in the nation’s largest regatta series.

“A new initiative introduced at the regatta will have more than 30 teams vying for a “Mixed-Plus” Trophy,” a press release to 8 On Your Side stated. The initiative was created to encourage boat owners to include more women sailors on their team.

On Saturday morning, spectators will be able to watch the sailboats parade by the St. Pete pier at 10 a.m.

Location: 198 Bayshore Dr NE, St. Petersburg

The eighth annual St. Petersburg Final Art Festival will take place on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at South Straub Park.

The festival will showcase artwork from more than 100 artisans throughout the state and country. The artists will create an outdoor gallery of works of art including paintings, photography, sculptures, metalworks, digital arts, jewelry and more.

Location: 5335 8th St. 2nd Floor, Zephyrhills

Main Street Zephyrhills will host its Main Street Market downtown on the third Saturday of each month now through July.

The market will welcome local artisans, crafter4s and makers, as well as food vendors for breakfast and lunch. A raffle will be held each month for the next mural project downtown.

Location: 1104 Martin Luther King Jr Ave, Lakeland

The festival will be held at Jackson Park on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jackson Park. The community is welcomed for a family-friendly date of performances, food and craft vendors.