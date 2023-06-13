TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Breeze Airways’ “Summer Blockbuster” sale is offering flights from Tampa for as low as $45 to select destinations.

Customers looking to fly out of Tampa between July 5 and August 8 can score these ultra-low-fares by making their purchases by June 19 at 11:59 pm ET.

Breeze’s “Summer Blockbuster” fares from Tampa fly to:

Akron-Canton, OH starting from $65 one way;

Charleston, SC starting from $45;

Hartford, CT starting from $65;

Huntsville, AL starting from $47;

Norfolk, VA starting from $59;

Providence, RI starting from $69; and

Richmond, VA starting from $49.

The budget airline also offers customers both bundled and ala carte options known as Nice, Nicer, and Nicest. The Nicest bundle includes Breeze Ascent, two checked bags, and complimentary snacks and beverages, including alcohol.

“This summer promotion will thrill travelers of all ages and feature some of the biggest stars in our network along with the most anticipated fares of the season,” said Breeze Airways President, Tom Doxey. “We know our Guests will love creating their own adventures this summer and we can’t wait to be a part of their story.”

Breeze does not charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure and offers other benefits such as free family seating and a la carte pricing. For more information, visit FlyBreeze.com.