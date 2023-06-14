TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Pack your bags! Breeze Airways announced a new flight from Tampa International Airport Wednesday.

The U.S.’ only “nice low-cost carrier” airline will begin service to Raleigh-Durham from Tampa Bay this fall, with fares starting from $39 one way if purchased by June 20.

The airline announced that the new route will start on Sept. 7.

“We’re grateful to Breeze Airways for growing its network to Tampa International Airport.” Executive Vice President Marketing & Communications Christopher Minner said in a statement. “And furthering its commitment to the Tampa Bay region with this new nonstop flight to Raleigh-Durham.”

On May 27, 2021, Breeze’s first-ever flight departed from TPA. Two years later, the airline offers 14 nonstop or one-stop destinations.

“We just celebrated the airline’s second anniversary in Tampa,” Breeze Airways’ founder and CEO David Neeleman said in a statement. “And two years later, we now have 14 destinations from TPA, and more than 150 nonstop routes nationally across some three dozen cities.”

To purchase flights from Breeze Airways, visit the airline’s website here.