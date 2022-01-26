Brandon mall shooting witness questions why sting took place outside busy mall after bullet hit car

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Deputies were trying to track down the second person accused of shooting at an undercover deputy in the parking lot of the Westfield Brandon mall on Monday.



Jaycob Riley, 19, is facing several charges, including armed robbery.

During an undercover sting on Monday afternoon in the mall’s parking lot, Olivia Phillips just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“I heard couple gunshots and the next thing you know I’ve got people yelling, the two guys running off and the next thing you know the sheriff yelling out sheriff’s office,” said Phillips.

She said she was sitting in her car, preparing for her shift at the Cheesecake Factory when she heard the shots ring out and one of those bullets hit her car.

To get guns off the street, an undercover deputy met Riley and Jordan Gracia, 19, in the parking lot. During the transaction, investigators said the men pulled out a gun and tried to rob the deputy. Authorities stormed in trying to make an arrest, but the men ran away while shooting at deputies.

Phillips showed 8 On Your Side where the bullet was lodged into her car door. It was inches away from where she was sitting not realizing it until it was safe to get out.

“Last night, I couldn’t go to work. I was terrified and today I have someone dropping me off and he’s going to be picking me up because I don’t want to sit in my parking lot,” said Phillips. “I’ve worked at that Cheesecake for six years and this is never happened.”

Gracia is in custody, but authorities are searching for Riley. The sheriff’s office said there’s a reason the sting took place in public.

“We would love to do it out in an open field, but I fear if we did that our deputy would be dead,” said Chief Deputy Donna Lusczynski with the Sheriff’s Office.



While no one was hurt, Phillips still doesn’t understand why it had to happen there.

“I was just getting prepared for my normal shift at the Cheesecake Factory and the next thing I know gunshots,” said Phillips. “I don’t understand why it was in the middle of the day behind a very busy parking in the parking lot.”