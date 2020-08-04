Bradenton woman wins $1M from scratch-off

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman won a $1 million top prize from playing a scratch-off game she purchased at a store in Bradenton.

Haarati Reddy, 39, bought her ticket from the Sandra Express Mart on 15th Avenue. She mailed in her wining ticket to Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose the one-time lump-sum payment of $790,000.

Sandra Express Mart will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

