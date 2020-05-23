Bradenton PD mourns sudden passing of police sergeant

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — The Bradenton Police Dept. is mourning the sudden passing of one of their police sergeants Saturday.

The police department said Sergeant James Kaull passed away Saturday morning due to complications with back surgery last week.

Bradenton PD said Kaull sustained the back injury while off duty years ago.

“Sgt. Kaull had been a valued member of our Department for over 17 years, serving in a variety of positions, most recently in Property and Evidence. It goes without saying his untimely death is a great loss to our BPD family,” The department posted on Twitter.

