BADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Eight Bradenton police officers chipped in to buy a girl a brand new Xbox after she had recently given hers to a friend she felt needed it more.
While out on patrol, Officer Rhind said he met a single mom and her daughter. He says because of medical issues, the girl is always stuck at home.
When officer Rhind learned the girl recently gave her Xbox to a friend she felt needed it more, he got with seven other officers to buy the girl a brand new gaming console.
The Bradenton Police Department released the image of the officers presenting the Xbox to the girl.
