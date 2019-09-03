Breaking News
Bradenton officers buy underprivileged girl new Xbox after she gives hers to friend in need

Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department

BADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Eight Bradenton police officers chipped in to buy a girl a brand new Xbox after she had recently given hers to a friend she felt needed it more.

While out on patrol, Officer Rhind said he met a single mom and her daughter. He says because of medical issues, the girl is always stuck at home.

When officer Rhind learned the girl recently gave her Xbox to a friend she felt needed it more, he got with seven other officers to buy the girl a brand new gaming console.

The Bradenton Police Department released the image of the officers presenting the Xbox to the girl.

BEYOND the BADGE:While out on patrol Officer Rhind made contact with a single mom & her daughter. Because of medical…

Posted by Bradenton Police Department on Tuesday, September 3, 2019

