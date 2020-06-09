Bradenton officer jumps into river to save dog that fell from boat overnight

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bradenton Police Dept.

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — An officer with the Bradenton Police Department rescued a dog after it fell into the Manatee River in the early hours of the morning Tuesday.

The dog reportedly fell from a boat docked at a marina on the Manatee River and became distressed when she couldn’t find a way out.

Officer Jason Nuttall responded to the call and found the dog swimming in the water “in obvious distress.” The officer jumped into the water and swam out to retrieve the dog for her owner.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss