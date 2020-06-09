Bradenton officer jumps into river to save dog that fell from boat overnight

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — An officer with the Bradenton Police Department rescued a dog after it fell into the Manatee River in the early hours of the morning Tuesday.

The dog reportedly fell from a boat docked at a marina on the Manatee River and became distressed when she couldn’t find a way out.

Officer Jason Nuttall responded to the call and found the dog swimming in the water “in obvious distress.” The officer jumped into the water and swam out to retrieve the dog for her owner.

