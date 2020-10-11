Bradenton mom assaults pregnant school bus driver after bus arrives 30 mins late, police say

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Bradenton mother was arrested after shoving a school bus assistant, who is nine months pregnant, because the bus was 30 minutes late, police said.

The assistant said she was dropping off children on 6th Avenue West Friday, October 2, when a child’s mother entered the bus, screaming and cursing, and pushed her into the wall. She told officers the mother, Erica Piedra, 36, was irate because the bus was 30 minutes late.

The victim reported the incident four days later.

Detectives called the bus driver, who confirmed the assistant’s story. When questioned by police, Piedra said she only cursed at the victim, and did not get onto the bus or shove the assistant into the wall.

Piedra was arrested and booked into the Manatee County Jail Tuesday on a charge of aggravated battery on a pregnant woman.

There were no injuries, and the camera footage does not have the angle of the bus stairs where the incident took place.

