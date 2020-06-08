Bradenton man wins $1M from gas station scratch-off ticket

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 55-year-old Bradenton man won $1 million after playing a scratch-off ticket he purchased at a gas station in Sarasota.
Florida Lottery said Marco Moschini bought the winning ticket from Lakewood Ranch Mobil off Lake Osprey Drive.
The $30 scratch-off game, “The Fastest Road to $1,000,000” launched in February and features 155 top prizes.
Moschini decided to receive his payment as a one-time lump-sum of $790,000.
