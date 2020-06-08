Bradenton man wins $1M from gas station scratch-off ticket

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NC Lottery Growth_1525190279131

In this Thursday, July 17, 2014 photo, scratch-off lottery tickets for sale are on display at Eagles Express in Knightdale, N.C. North Carolinas lottery has steadily grown over its first decade and its leaders say it has room to grow even more in the coming years. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 55-year-old Bradenton man won $1 million after playing a scratch-off ticket he purchased at a gas station in Sarasota.

Florida Lottery said Marco Moschini bought the winning ticket from Lakewood Ranch Mobil off Lake Osprey Drive.

The $30 scratch-off game, “The Fastest Road to $1,000,000” launched in February and features 155 top prizes.

Moschini decided to receive his payment as a one-time lump-sum of $790,000.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss