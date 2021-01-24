Bradenton man missing and endangered after not returning from daily walk

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man last seen on his daily walk Sunday morning.

The sheriff’s office said a relative contacted authorities after Steven Morlan, 62, did not return home from his daily walk. Family and deputies are concerned because Morlan needs medication that he did not take with him.

Morlan was last seen leaving the Winn Dixie on 9th Street East and 53rd Avenue on foot just before 6 a.m. He was wearing a blue shirt, black jacket, tan shorts, tan flip flips and a tan Panama Jack hat.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.