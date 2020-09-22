Bradenton couple ready to celebrate 75th wedding anniversary

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Robert Smith, family

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Bradenton couple will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary next week.

Robert Smith said his in-laws Sidney and Betty Thomas got married on September 29, 1945.

Smith said Sidney is a World War II veteran and a former managing editor of the Bradenton Harold, the Birmingham Post-Herald and the Florida Times-Union.

He shared a photograph of the couple from 1945 and today.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss