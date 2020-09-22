BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Bradenton couple will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary next week.
Robert Smith said his in-laws Sidney and Betty Thomas got married on September 29, 1945.
Smith said Sidney is a World War II veteran and a former managing editor of the Bradenton Harold, the Birmingham Post-Herald and the Florida Times-Union.
He shared a photograph of the couple from 1945 and today.
LATEST STORIES:
- Suspect bites through Florida deputy’s pants during arrest
- Newsfeed Now: Officer saves 2-year-old boy; WWII canteen returned to family
- Bradenton couple ready to celebrate 75th wedding anniversary
- Romney won’t oppose Senate vote on Trump pick
- National Voter Registration Day: Local events getting people to the polls