Bottled water distribution sites open in Tampa after boil water notice

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of Tampa will provide residents with bottled water following a water main break that prompted a citywide boil water notice.

The city will open four distribution sites where residents can pick up water along with free face coverings that will help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The water is limited to one case per household. Families with more than four people can get two cases. Masks are limited to two per person.

Businesses can request water and masks by visiting tampagov.net.

City officials issued a boil notice on Monday after a third party punctured a water main from the David L. Tippin Water Treatment Facility.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said the notice will last until at least Thursday.

The water distribution sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, while supplies last.

The four sites are: