Boss starts GoFundMe page to help worker who lost everything in Pasco County fire

SAN ANTONIO, Fla (WFLA) – Pasco County Fire Rescue continues to investigate the cause of a fire that killed a father and his grandson on Friday night.

The 3-year-old little girl remains in the hospital at this time, still fighting for her life, according to her mother.

Family identified the 62-year-old man as Donald Maier. He was home at the time with his grandson Zayden and granddaughter Alani.

Seventeen-year-old Tyler Maier has suddenly found himself without a home, his nephew, and the only parent he had left, his dad.

Tyler’s boss, Lauren Christensen, decided to step up and help Tyler in any way that she could after this tragedy. So she started a GoFundMe page for Tyler to help raise money for him.

“The house is gone, he has no clothes, or shoes. I know he has his work clothes that he had on that night, but as far as I know that’s all he has,” said Lauren.

Christensen tells 8 On Your Side that Tyler lost his mom and few years back, and now to have him lose his dad is devastating.

“It hurts my heart,” she added.

Christensen set up a GoFundMe page for Tyler over the weekend and so far it has raised more than $3,000 to help him during this difficult time.

“Tyler will get every penny. It’s not for anybody else, it’s all for him,” she said.

You can find the GoFundMe page for Tyler Maier, here.

