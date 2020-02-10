Boss starts GoFundMe page to help worker who lost everything in Pasco County fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANTONIO, Fla (WFLA) – Pasco County Fire Rescue continues to investigate the cause of a fire that killed a father and his grandson on Friday night.

The 3-year-old little girl remains in the hospital at this time, still fighting for her life, according to her mother.

Family identified the 62-year-old man as Donald Maier. He was home at the time with his grandson Zayden and granddaughter Alani.

Seventeen-year-old Tyler Maier has suddenly found himself without a home, his nephew, and the only parent he had left, his dad.

Tyler’s boss, Lauren Christensen, decided to step up and help Tyler in any way that she could after this tragedy. So she started a GoFundMe page for Tyler to help raise money for him.

“The house is gone, he has no clothes, or shoes. I know he has his work clothes that he had on that night, but as far as I know that’s all he has,” said Lauren.

Christensen tells 8 On Your Side that Tyler lost his mom and few years back, and now to have him lose his dad is devastating.

“It hurts my heart,” she added.

Christensen set up a GoFundMe page for Tyler over the weekend and so far it has raised more than $3,000 to help him during this difficult time.

“Tyler will get every penny. It’s not for anybody else,  it’s all for him,” she said.

You can find the GoFundMe page for Tyler Maier, here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

'Orie' funnel cake 'sandwich' debuts at Florida State Fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Orie' funnel cake 'sandwich' debuts at Florida State Fair"

17-year-old shot in eye with BB gun dies from injuries

Thumbnail for the video titled "17-year-old shot in eye with BB gun dies from injuries"

Body cam video of Pasco Co. man accused of punching several people and dragging dog

Thumbnail for the video titled "Body cam video of Pasco Co. man accused of punching several people and dragging dog"

Child injured in hit-and-run crash in Tampa, deputies say

Thumbnail for the video titled "Child injured in hit-and-run crash in Tampa, deputies say"

Selby Gardens submits compromise master plan; community reacts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Selby Gardens submits compromise master plan; community reacts"

Brandon man accused of threatening to assassinate Trump

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brandon man accused of threatening to assassinate Trump"

Brandon man arrested after threatening to assassinate Pres. Trump

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brandon man arrested after threatening to assassinate Pres. Trump"

Gibbs on racing, faith & trying to top 2019 season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gibbs on racing, faith & trying to top 2019 season"

Dogs attack multiple people in Spring Hill, 1 trauma alert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dogs attack multiple people in Spring Hill, 1 trauma alert"

49-year-old veteran hopes for shot at Tokyo Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "49-year-old veteran hopes for shot at Tokyo Olympics"

Crystal River couple stuck on quarantined cruise ship in Japan during coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crystal River couple stuck on quarantined cruise ship in Japan during coronavirus outbreak"

Police: Man in critical condition after machete attack in Pinellas Park; suspect at large

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Man in critical condition after machete attack in Pinellas Park; suspect at large"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss