‘Boom by the Bay’ guide of where to watch and road closures

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa’s newest tradition, “Boom by the Bay,” is just hours away but there is a lot to plan for leading up to the celebration.

Whether it’s mapping out how you’re getting to the celebration or where you’re going to watch the fireworks, we’ve got some tips for you.

If you are planning to watch the fireworks show or attending the events associated with the celebration, you can go to the following riverside locations:

Armature Works

Water Works Park

Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park

The Tampa Convention Center/The Sail

Cotanchobee Fort Brooke Park

Sparkman Wharf

Traffic is expected to be heavier than normal in and around Downtown Tampa due to “Boom by the Bay,” so it’s best to plan accordingly.

Here’s the list of ride sharing drop-off locations:

Armature Works: N Ola Avenue at W Oak Avenue

Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park: N Boulevard adjacent to the park

The Tampa Convention Center: Right turn lane on Channelside Drive between Florida Avenue and Morgan Street

Sparkman Wharf: Cumberland Avenue traffic circle

There will also be street and road closures ahead of the event. Here’s a list of those closures and the time they will go into effect:

1 p.m.

E Madison Street – street closure – between N Meridian Avenue and Channelside Drive

5:30 p.m.

Channelside Drive – street closure – between S Meridian Avenue and E Cumberland Avenue

S 12 th Street – No Through Traffic – between ChannelsideDrive and South of S Cumberland Avenue

Street – No Through Traffic – between ChannelsideDrive and South of S Cumberland Avenue W Laurel Street – street closure – between N Boulevard and Doyle Carlton Drive

W Green Street – street closure – between N Boulevard and W Laurel Street

7 p.m.

David Island off-ramp – lane closure – from Davis Island bridge to Bayshore Boulevard

8 p.m.

Bayshore Boulevard – northbound lane closures – from W Swann Avenue to W Platt Street

Bayshore Boulevard – street closure – from W Brorein Street to W Platt Street

W Brorein Street – lane closure – from S Florida Avenue to Bayshore Boulevard

Davis Island on-ramp – lane closure – from BayshoreBoulevard to Davis Island bridge

Platt Street Bridge – lane closures – from Bayshore Boulevard to S Ashley Drive

S Beneficial Drive – street closure – between ChannelsideDrive and Harbour Place Drive

8:30 p.m.

Channelside Drive – street closure – from S Jefferson Street to S Meridian Avenue

Cass Street Bridge – one westbound outside lane closure

8:45 p.m.

N Boulevard – street closure – between W Cass Street and W Main Street

W Cass Street – eastbound closure – from N Boulevard to W Gasparilla Plaza

9 p.m.

S. Franklin Street – northbound closure – from Old Water Street to Channelside Drive

E. Whiting Street – westbound closure – between N Florida Avenue and S Franklin Street

For more information on the event, transportation and parking information, visit Boom by the Bay’s website.