Boil water notice: Where to find free bottled water in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of Tampa Parks and Recreation Department is handing out free bottled water to residents as a result of the ongoing boil water notice.

The notice was issued Monday after a water main break at the David L. Tippin Water Treatment Facility. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said the notice will last until at least Thursday.

Those looking for bottled water can visit one of four locations in Tampa. The water will be available from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. or while supplies last at the following locations:

Himes Avenue Sports Complex, 4501 S. Himes Avenue

MacFarlane Park, 1700 N. MacDill Avenue

Al Barnes Park, 2902 N. 32nd Street

New Tampa Community Center, 17302 Commerce Park Boulevard

Residents can get two face coverings per person and one case of bottled water per household. Households with more than four members can get two cases. No ID is required.

Business owners can get water at Al Lopez Park. They will be required to fill out a form and show their business license. The water will be limited to four cases per business.

Residents are being told to expect long lines and wait times and remain patient.

