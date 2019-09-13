Body transformations with one-of-a-kind exercise machine in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A one of a kind fitness machine only available in Tampa Bay and Gainesville, Florida, is yielding fast results for people trying to drop pounds and trim down inches.

“I probably dropped about 15 pounds in eight weeks,” said Michael Lamando, who is a busy dad.

Lamando took part in a six-week challenge by X-FORCE Body and kept going when the weight started coming off.

The one-of-a-kind machine adds 40 percent extra resistance as you lower weights, giving you the upside of only having to lift 20 minutes twice a week.

“A lot of people think you have to be in the gym hours every day. Actually you need less so your body can rest and recover,” said Iliana Stoilova of

X-FORCE Body.

The science of negative weight training is working for people like Dina Sheridan who could not get the needle on the scale to move after her second child.

“I was surprised after the six weeks, I lost five and a half inches from my waist and about 14 pounds. I was dedicated though, coming off being a new mom for the second time. I have two babies and I was ready to make a change,” Sheridan said.

People taking the six-week challenge work with a trainer for 20-minute sessions twice a week, followed by a balanced diet plan, which includes drinking a gallon of water a day and committing to 30 minutes of walking daily.

X-FORCE Body has locations in South Tampa and Palm Harbor.