Body found floating near boat ramp in Hillsborough River

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is investigating the discovery of a body floating in the water near a boat ramp in the Hillsborough River.
The body, an adult male, was found Tuesday afternoon near the Lowry Park boat ramp.
Tampa PD marine units removed the man’s body from the river.
This story will be updated.
