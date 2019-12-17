Live Now
Rules Committee setting terms of House impeachment debate

Body found floating near boat ramp in Hillsborough River

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is investigating the discovery of a body floating in the water near a boat ramp in the Hillsborough River.

The body, an adult male, was found Tuesday afternoon near the Lowry Park boat ramp.

Tampa PD marine units removed the man’s body from the river.

This story will be updated.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss