Body found at abandoned Tampa home ruled a homicide, investigators say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman’s body found inside an abandoned Tampa home slated for demolition was the result of a homicide, investigators said.

According to police, construction workers were conducting a walk-through of the residence when they discovered Linda Harris, a woman believed to be between the ages of 28 and 40.

Harris reportedly suffered from upper-body trauma and her death was ultimately ruled a homicide.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.

