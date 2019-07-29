Blue crab harvesters can put traps back in water starting July 30

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Starting Tuesday, recreational and commercial blue crab traps may be placed back in state waters from Hernando through Wakulla counties, including all waters of the Ochlockonee River and Bay.

Since July 20, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has worked to identify and retrieve lost and abandoned blue crab traps from the water.

Lost and abandoned blue crab traps are a problem in the blue crab fishery because they can continue to trap crabs and fish when left in the water. They can also be unsightly in the marine environment, damage sensitive habitats and pose navigational hazards to boaters on the water.

For more information on the FWC’s trap retrieval program, visit the FWC’s website.