BLM Protests: Then and Now

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Black Lives Matter movement is in no way new, but the way the movement is taking form is a little different in the eyes of those who began their fight for racial equality during the Civil Rights Movement.

It was only 60 years ago when African-Americans could not sit inside the old F.W. Woolworth store on Franklin St.

“I sat down first and they just filled in around me,” sit-in leader Clarence Fort said.

On February 29, 1960, Fort sat down at the lunch counter at F.W. Woolworth. He led several other college students for sit-in demonstrations that lasted a week, despite push back from leaders in the community and store owners.

“I said we are going to do it anyway, you guys will just have to bail us out of jail because we are going to do it,” Fort said.

Back then, blacks could only buy things from F.W. Woolworth. They were not allowed to sit at the lunch counter and eat.

“We could only place to-go orders,” Fort said.

Once the demonstrations began, Fort said city police helped protect the demonstrators. This sit-in demonstration led to the desegregation of many places in Tampa.

“A police officer fired a single bullet and it hit Martin in the back,” Tampa Historian, Fred Hearns said.

On June 11, 1967, 19-year-old Martin Chambers was shot and killed by a white Tampa Police Officer. Four days of riots followed Chambers’ death. Hearns witnessed the aftermath.

“They burned down four buildings on Central Avenue including several businesses,” Hearns said.

20 years later on April 7, 1987, Hearns says a different white Tampa Police Officer used a choke hold on Melvin Hair, another unarmed black man. This ended up killing Hair. Three nights of protests filled Tampa Streets. Buildings were burned, people were attacked and protesters marched through the streets.

“When you deny someone equal rights because of the color of their skin, that’s a violent act, so what you see when people set buildings on fire it is a reaction to the violence they have had to live with,” he said.

Currently in 2020, the country is still seeing unarmed blacks killed by white police officer. Decades later, and people are still making the same call for justice. However, Fort and Hearns say protests today look a little different.

“We never saw that many white people marching with African-Americans,” Hearns said.



“The biggest difference now is that back then it was only African-Americans, they all feel the pain now,” Fort said.

It’s a lingering pain both Fort and Hearns hoped would have been eased by now.

“There wasn’t as much blatant discrimination back in 1987, but there still was then and there still is now discrimination in just about every facet of life that you could think of,” Hearns said.

However, both still remain hopeful.

“We have made tremendous gains, but it’s something we shouldn’t have to do as American citizens, I mean come on,” Fort said.



“Everybody’s saying black lives matter, which we have been saying that forever and it’s a beautiful thing to see other people saying that because black lives do matter,” Hearns said.

In order to move forward, both Hearns and Fort believe effective leadership and racial reconciliation will help put an end to racial injustice.

“It’s time now for the private sector to step up to the plate, so the Chamber of Commerce and many of those businesses that could employee these young people and that could employee them and promote them, if everyone can be treated equally, it’s time for them to step up,” Hearns said. “I also think we need a truth and reconciliation commission in Tampa Bay where people can come forward, tell their truth, with someone taking notes.”

“We have to start with telling the truth,” Hearns said. “We can’t suppress people’s truth. All they will do is find another means to have their truth told.”

“We need better leadership from the top, starting with the President,” Fort said. “Then we can see some change because right now we are going backwards.”

Although their fight for racial equality began decades ago, Hearns and Fort still believe things can change and believe in the power of the current Black Lives Matter movement.

LATEST STORIES: