Black Moon making rare appearance in sky tonight

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/CNN) – A Black Moon is happening Wednesday night for the first time in three years.

A Black Moon is the second new moon of the year. The concept works similar to how leap years work.

A lunar cycle typically takes about 29 days to complete, which is slightly shorter than the length of our months. So about every 32 months, we happen to get two full moons or two new moons.

When there’s a second full moon in a month, it’s called a Blue Moon. When there’s a second new moon, it’s referred to as a Black Moon.

So what can you expect to see in the sky Wednesday night? The answer is likely nothing. A Black Moon is really just a new moon, so it will blend right in with the sky. The only real significance is it being the second of the month.