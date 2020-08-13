Black Lives Matter activist hospitalized after arrest in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A prominent Black Lives Matter activist was hospitalized after an incident involving police in Tampa on Wednesday night, authorities said.

Police said Jae Passmore was detained after she pushed a counterprotester during a demonstration downtown.

Police said Passmore was part of a “Tampa People’s Protest” that was being held outside City Hall while a “Back the Blue” rally was being held outside the Tampa Police Headquarters.

The two groups eventually came together on Franklin Street and a verbal confrontation ensued, police said.

Police said officers witnessed the incident and followed Passmore to Kennedy Boulevard, where she was detained.

A video shows officers approach Passmore and take her to the ground. Police said she was resisting arrest.

Protesters can be heard screaming “get off of her head like that” and “she needs medical attention.”

“She was hit by a truck last time, ya’ll,” one said.

Passmore made local headlines in June when she was struck by a vehicle during a demonstration in Hyde Park. According to reports, Passmore suffered a concussion and injuries to her hip. No arrests were made in the case.

Police said Passmore complained of hip pain after Wednesday’s incident and was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital.

She was issued a notice to appear in court to face charges of battery and resisting arrest without violence, police said.

LATEST STORIES: