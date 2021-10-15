Big weekend for festivals in Tampa Bay, from tacos to murals

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – From tacos to tailgating to wine, there is plenty to do in the Tampa Bay area this weekend, no matter your interests!

There are four different festivals happening between both sides of the bay, so it’s going to be a busy one.

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com.

Location: 4810 N Himes Ave, Tampa

The festival begins at 10 a.m. and runs through 6 p.m. in Tampa’s Al Lopez Park. A variety of taco flavors for all ages will be in abundance, as well margaritas and other drinks.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers street team will also be in attendance with an interactive experience. The festival is also pet-friendly.

General admission is $5 in advance and $10 cash at the door. Kids 12 and under are free with an adult.

Location: 1101 W Sligh Ave, Tampa

ZooTampa is holding a recycling drive for guests’ electronics alongside its celebration of the endangered okapi species this weekend.

The items will be collected in front of the Zoo School from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 16. Things that can be recycled include phones, computers, tablets, cable boxes, hard drives, modems, routers, flat-screen monitors, printers and more.

Location: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa

The festival returns to Curtis Hixon Park on Saturday and is free to attend for the public. The event is pet-friendly and will be held from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will “include all the components for a perfect tailgate.”

Fans will be able to watch the day’s college football games on two screens and enjoy live music, as well as family-friendly activities. More than 15 restaurants will be in attendance serving food.

Location: 101 Central Park Dr, Largo

The walk raises funds for the nonprofit F.R.I.E.N.D.S., which provides free programs throughout the year, education and support to the Down syndrome community.

The event will take place at Largo Central Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Event day registration is $20. There will also be raffles, a F.R.I.E.N.D.S. bake sale and Buddy Walk merchandise. Vendors will be selling goods and food.

Location: 1010 N Macinnes Pl, Tampa

The Straz Center is celebrating being back with a free block party along the Riverwalk with live entertainment on two stages, aerialists, food trucks, a maker’s market, family-friendly activities and more.

Location: 4801 E Fowler Ave, Tampa

The festival is headed to MOSI on Saturday for a general admission ticket fee of $65.

Over 100 wines and champagnes from around the world can be enjoyed, as well as interactive exhibits and an outdoor lounge with food trucks, music and more.

The general admission ticket includes three hours of tasting and full access to the museum. Dress attire is requested, but not required.

Location: 4465 W Gandy Blvd #600

The brewery is hosting a “Barktober Market” on Saturday, which also happens to be “National Fetch Day,” from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

According to the brewery’s Facebook page, the first 50 dog owners will receive a free “doggie bag” filled with ChuckIt Fetch gear.

Location: Art Districts of St. Petersburg, mural painting location at 744 6th Ave South

The St. Petersburg Arts Alliance is holding its seventh annual SHINE Mural Festival with Bayfront Health St. Petersburg to honor healthcare heroes continuing to care for those with COVID-19.

“The Bright Spot” community mural project invites doctors, nurses and other medical personnel to participate in the mural painting process that starts Sunday.

The festival runs Friday through Oct. 24, adding 19 new murals across St. Petersburg’s art districts.