Bier Fest to Bucs preseason, here are 8 great things you can do this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – From food to running, there’s a bit of everything you can do in Tampa Bay this weekend!

From Bier Fest at Busch Gardens, to the first preseason game for your Super Bowl champs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there is no lack of excitement.

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com.

1. Busch Gardens Bier Fest

Beginning this weekend and continuing throughout October, those visiting Busch Gardens can sip and eat new, seasonal delicacies throughout the park.

“Beer flows through the park on an all-new beer trail, weaving between iconic coasters, local live music and fascinating animal habitats,” the park’s website says.

2. Dog Swim Day

The day will take place at Fossil Park Pool in St. Petersburg beginning at 9:30 a.m. and admission is $5 per pup.

To be noted, owners can’t swim with their dogs and proof of vaccinations for the dogs is required.

3. ZooTampa Breakfast with African Elephants

In the Nutella-sponsored event the zoo touts the event as “a light breakfast” with waffles in front of its resident elephants, a chance to grab a photo, a painting class, a talk with a biologist about animal care and admission to the zoo after the event.

4. Tampa Noles Block Party

Saturday the Tampa Seminole Club will host their Tampa Noles block party event in Ybor City from 2:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. A total of 15 local Ybor businesses are participating. No street closures are planned. Tickets are available online.

5. Tampa Beer Run

The 5K run or week stops every .75 miles on the course for a beer. The event raises money for the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

“Registration includes, the run or walk, beer on the course, a 16oz beer at the finish, a ‘Tampa Beer Run’ t-shirt and beer glass, along with one amazing after-party and festival including music, food and drinks,” the event’s Facebook page reads.

6. First pre-season game for the Buccaneers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The Tampa Bay Bucaneers will head back to Raymond James Stadium after their Super Bowl win to take on the Bengals in their first preseason game of the year Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

7. Ice Cream 5K to Benefit Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital

Who doesn’t love ice cream?! This run features a baby crawl, toddler race, kids’ one mile run and the race itself.

The after party will be family friendly, according to the event’s Facebook page, with free face painting and other family activities.

8. Winter Haven Farmer’s Market

The Winter Haven market will take place beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday with food vendors, food trucks, plants and more “while supporting a healthy & connected community,” the event’s page says. The event is located across from Grove Roots on the corner of 3rd St. & Ave C SW.