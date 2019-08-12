Bier Fest returns to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced the return of Bier Fest. The event will feature over 40 local and international breweries, 40 new brews to try and new pub-inspired fare and live entertainment.
Bier Fest will take place each weekend from Aug. 17 to Sept. 8, including Labor Day.
Beer connoisseurs will be on standby to help create the perfect pairing with delicious pub food favorites.
Bier Fest will include more than 20 Florida-based breweries of which include:
- 3 Daughters Brewing
- Barrel of Monks Brewing
- Big Storm Brewing
- Big Top Brewing Co.
- Brew Hub
- Central 28 Beer
- Cigar City Brewing
- Coppertail Brewing Co.
- Crooked Thumb Brewery
- Dunedin House of Beer
- Escape Brewing Company
- Florida Avenue Brewing Co.
- Fort Myers Brewing Co.
- Green Bench Brewing Co.
- J.Wakefield Brewing
- M.I.A Beer Company
- Orange Blossom Trail Brewing Co.
- Pierced Ciderworks
- Sailfish Brewing Co.
- Tampa Bay Brewing Co.
- Two Henrys Brewing Co.
- Veza Sur Brewery
- Walking Tree Brewery
Some of the food that will be available at Bier Fest include:
- Schnitzelwich slider: Schnitzel served on a pretzel roll with Swiss cheese and sweet and savory, maple-bacon honey mustard
- Grilled cheesecake melt: Served on pound cake with sweet cream filling, grilled and topped with guava sauce
- Sweet potato fries: Served with marshmallow dipping sauce
- Fried pretzel sticks: Served with beer cheese dipping sauce
- Hard Coffee Float: Pabst Blue Ribbon Hard Coffee served over chocolate soft serve ice cream
- Rosé Float: Astoria sparkling rosé Moscato over vanilla ice cream
You can purchase a Bier Fest Sampler lanyard starting at $29.99. Samplers allow a choice of any five or 10 food or beverage samples throughout the festival. Pass Members get an exclusive offer of 12 items for the same price as a 10-item Sampler or two extra samples for free.
For more information on Bier Fest, visit Busch Gardens’ website.