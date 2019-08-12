Bier Fest returns to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced the return of Bier Fest. The event will feature over 40 local and international breweries, 40 new brews to try and new pub-inspired fare and live entertainment.

Bier Fest will take place each weekend from Aug. 17 to Sept. 8, including Labor Day.

Beer connoisseurs will be on standby to help create the perfect pairing with delicious pub food favorites.

Bier Fest will include more than 20 Florida-based breweries of which include:

3 Daughters Brewing

Barrel of Monks Brewing

Big Storm Brewing

Big Top Brewing Co.

Brew Hub

Central 28 Beer

Cigar City Brewing

Coppertail Brewing Co.

Crooked Thumb Brewery

Dunedin House of Beer

Escape Brewing Company

Florida Avenue Brewing Co.

Fort Myers Brewing Co.

Green Bench Brewing Co.

J.Wakefield Brewing

M.I.A Beer Company

Orange Blossom Trail Brewing Co.

Pierced Ciderworks

Sailfish Brewing Co.

Tampa Bay Brewing Co.

Two Henrys Brewing Co.

Veza Sur Brewery

Walking Tree Brewery

Some of the food that will be available at Bier Fest include:

Schnitzelwich slider: Schnitzel served on a pretzel roll with Swiss cheese and sweet and savory, maple-bacon honey mustard

Grilled cheesecake melt: Served on pound cake with sweet cream filling, grilled and topped with guava sauce

Sweet potato fries: Served with marshmallow dipping sauce

Fried pretzel sticks: Served with beer cheese dipping sauce

Hard Coffee Float: Pabst Blue Ribbon Hard Coffee served over chocolate soft serve ice cream

Rosé Float: Astoria sparkling rosé Moscato over vanilla ice cream

You can purchase a Bier Fest Sampler lanyard starting at $29.99. Samplers allow a choice of any five or 10 food or beverage samples throughout the festival. Pass Members get an exclusive offer of 12 items for the same price as a 10-item Sampler or two extra samples for free.

For more information on Bier Fest, visit Busch Gardens’ website.